Kevin Rudd gives lift to tipsy Queenslanders

Kevin Rudd was always one for giving others a fare go.

And the former prime minister proved it on Tuesday by giving a lift to a group of tipsy Queensland diners who mistook him for an Uber driver.

His daughter, Jessica Rudd, says a mix-up occured after her father dropped his family at a Noosa restaurant during an afternoon storm.

Mr Rudd intended finding a park but before he could drive off, a group of people got into his car.

“I thought I saw some people pile into his car, told myself it wasn’t – must be a similar looking Uber,” Ms Rudd wrote on Twitter.

“It wasn’t. It was Dad’s car.”

She said the drunken group didn’t realise they’d accidentally gotten into the former PM’s car.

When informed they were not in an Uber, they offered Mr Rudd money to take them to nearby Hastings St anyway.

Mr Rudd responded to the hire calling, going one better by agreeing to give the drunken group a free ride.

Ms Rudd said the group was slow to realise their driver was the 26th prime minister of Australia.

“The lovely but tipsy crew had been at the restaurant since lunch and asked for a lift to Hastings St. Said they’d pay. He said he’d give them a lift. Took them half the ride to discover who their driver was. He’s here now,” she wrote.

“Guilty as charged,” Mr Rudd confirmed via his own Twitter account on Wednesday.

“Four young Melburnians getting drenched in a Queensland subtropical downpour at Noosa last night with no Uber in sight…

“So what’s a man to do? Good kids. I hope they’ve had some fun up here.”

While they may not have been able to leave a review, his passengers will have enjoyed their five-star experience.

Mr Rudd served as prime minister between 2007 and 2010 and again for two months in 2013.

-with AAP