Man from Papua New Guinea dies in Queensland hospital from COVID-19 complications

The man was flown to Australia after his condition worsened. Photo: National Institute Of Allergy And Infection Diseases
A man from Papua New Guinea has died in a Queensland hospital from COVID-19 complications.

The 77-year-old dual Papua New Guinea and UK national was flown to Australia for treatment on March, 28, as his condition was worsening.

He died in the intensive care unit at Redcliffe Hospital north of Brisbane yesterday.

Queensland Health has offered its condolences to the family.

“PNG is one of Queensland’s closest neighbours, and when we can offer support to our neighbours, we can, and we will,” a statement read.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, aeromedical crews have transferred a number of COVID-positive, and potentially COVID-positive patients to Queensland.”

Because the case was diagnosed in PNG, it will not be included in Queensland’s statistics, which have remained at six deaths since April last year.

Queensland recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Queensland Health said it was more important than ever for all Queenslanders to get tested, even if they had the mildest of symptoms.

Coronavirus
