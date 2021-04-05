News Liberal senator Jim Molan diagnosed with ‘aggressive form of cancer’
jim molan
Liberal Senator Jim Molan reveals he's been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. Photo: ABC
Liberal senator Jim Molan has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer and will be taking leave from the Senate for further testing.

“Whilst the news has come as a shock, I have many reasons to be positive,” Senator Molan said in a statement on Monday.

“I am receiving the best possible care from my clinicians, and have the love, support and prayers of my family.”

Senator Molan will take time away from the Senate to confirm the prognosis and to commence treatment.

He said his NSW electoral office will remain open and fully operational, and that his team will continue to work hard alongside his colleagues in the Morrison government.

Senator Molan is a former major general in the Australian army.

“I have never been afraid to fight the battles that need fighting, and this is no exception,” he said.

-AAP

