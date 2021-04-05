News Qld marks second day of no cases of locally acquired COVID-19, four new cases in quarantine
Updated:

queensland coronavirus
Queensland breaths a sigh of relief after another day of no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19. Photo: AAP
Queensland has no new cases of locally acquired COVID-19, with four new cases of infection in hotel quarantine.

NSW Health confirmed the state has also recorded no new community transmission of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, with three new cases acquired overseas.

Restrictions for the four local government areas in northern NSW around Byron Bay, where the second cluster of positive cases emerged last week, will be lifted from midnight on Monday.

On Monday morning, deputy premier Steven Miles said the four new cases are all international arrivals in hotel quarantine.

“That means there is no further community transmission which is fantastic news,” Mr Miles said.

“It underlines how it is better to have to lockdown for three days than for three months.”

The four positive tests are travellers returning from Papua New Guinea, two from Lebanon and one from India.

There are currently 75 active cases in the state, with health restrictions to remain in place the next fortnight.

They include wearing a mask indoors in public, a 30-person limit on private gatherings and restrictions on visits to hospitals, prisons and aged care and disability facilities.

People have been urged to continue checking the Queensland Health COVID-19 website for updates on contact sites after a historical case was identified as a nurse who contracted the virus from a man who arrived from Europe last month.

The traveller – who became a patient at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane – has now been labelled the superspreader who infected a doctor that sparked the latest Queensland outbreak.

-AAP

