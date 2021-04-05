Man faces court over Melbourne crime spree

A Melbourne man has briefly faced court charged with attempted murder and more than 40 other offences after an alleged crime spree in the city’s north.

Elias Natano, 27, did not apply for bail when he appeared before Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday morning in a hearing viewed by his family via video link.

The court was told Natano has never been in police custody and was “probably” withdrawing from alcohol and drugs when he allegedly stabbed another man at a home in Kalkallo on Saturday night.

Police allege he went to the home and began slashing the victim’s vehicle tyres, leading to a confrontation in which he allegedly left a 26-year-old Kalkallo man with four stab wounds.

Natano is then accused of briefly leaving the scene before returning to run over the victim as he lay on the road.

The man remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Police were waiting when Natano returned to his Mickleham home and initiated a pursuit that involved officers, a passing motorist, a police helicopter, police cars, and the dog squad.

He crashed into a road barrier on Mickleham Road just after midnight on Saturday after trying to overtake a caravan in an attempt to evade police.

When officers approached, Natano allegedly stole a police car at knifepoint and fled at speeds of up to 200 kilometres per hour before crashing into three cars at a red light in Campbellfield.

He allegedly fled on foot but was arrested a short time later after being “nudged” by a police car.

Superintendent Nigel Howard said two officers were bitten by a police dog during the arrest and suffered minor injuries.

Natano is now facing charges for 42 offences including attempted murder, aggravated carjacking, threatening to assault a police officer and numerous traffic offences.

Police also charged him over a separate incident at Mickleham on Saturday that has left a woman in hospital with serious injuries.

He will remain on remand until his next scheduled court appearance on June 28.

-AAP