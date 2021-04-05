News Three taken to hospital after Hurstville Aquatic Centre acid spill

Three taken to hospital after Hurstville Aquatic Centre acid spill

The Hurstville Aquatic Centre was evacuated on Monday after the accident. Photo: Hurstville Aquatic Centre
An aquatic centre in Sydney’s south has been evacuated after hydrochloric acid leaked into a spa, landing three people in hospital including a child.

More than 150 people were rushed out of the Hurstville Aquatic Centre on Monday morning when about 70 litres of the acid leaked into a spa area.

It released a chemical vapour cloud in the facility’s communal pool area, Fire and Rescue NSW said.

Paramedics treated six people at the scene, with a further three – including a child – taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition.

“When a patient is exposed to any type of chemical there’s always an unknown to the extent of their injury,” NSW Ambulance Inspector David Stride said.

“Incidents like this can happen in a matter of seconds so it’s always important to be aware of your surroundings.

“With the help of FRNSW and bystanders we did a fantastic job in evacuating the entire facility.”

FRNSW said the leak is believed to be linked to a malfunction within the pool’s automated filtration system.

The acid vapour has been cleared through natural and fan-driven ventilation, although specialists were still monitoring the centre’s air quality on Monday afternoon.

-AAP

Topics:

acid
