Four people fighting for life after Hawkesbury boat explosion

Four people are in induced comas in a critical condition after a boat exploded on the Hawkesbury River north of Sydney on Easter Sunday.

NSW Ambulance has confirmed four of the eight people on board are fighting for life with critical burns.

More than a dozen emergency search and rescue crews were called to a marina at Brooklyn near Danger Island about 5.10pm on Sunday after reports a vessel was alight.

A mother and her daughter narrowly escaped serious injury after eight people suffered burns and smoke inhalation in the explosion at Brooklyn near Danger Island on Sunday afternoon.

Hornsby Group captain for the Rural Fire Service, Grant Wargren told the ABC there were two separate incident scenes, one with the group of injured passengers being treated at the marina, the other with the floating boat on fire just 40 metres away.

“You had two separate scenes being managed simultaneously. People were starting to take charge of the situation here with the patients, keeping the public away and managing that situation,” he said.

One eye witness said it was a “horrific scene”.

The four critically injured people on board were rushed to Royal North Shore Hospital under police escort.

Another two patients were transferred to Westmead Hospital in a serious condition, while the remaining two others were treated at the scene.

“NSW Ambulance along with other emergency services established a triage area to assess all of our patients,” NSW Ambulance inspector David Morris said in a statement on Sunday evening.

“Once the area was established, patients were reassessed by NSW Ambulance medical teams.

“NSW Police provided assistance in escorting these patients to various hospitals with medical teams awaiting their arrival.”

Fire and Rescue NSW said firefighters were tasked with driving ambulances to allow paramedics to treat patients in transit because of the seriousness of their injuries.

The vessel has sunk in shallow water with a slow fuel leak, with hazardous materials experts called in to contain it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.