Updated:

Boat explosion on Hawkesbury River leaves eight people injured, two critically

Firefighters were called to a marina on the Hawkesbury River just after 5pm on Sunday. Photo: Fire And Rescue NSW
Eight people have been injured, two critically, after a boat exploded on the Hawkesbury River, north of Sydney.

Emergency personnel were called to a marina near Danger Road at Brooklyn at 5.10pm on Sunday after reports a vessel was alight.

Police, ambulance and firefighters from Berowra fire station attended the scene.

Eight people were treated by paramedics and have reportedly suffered varying burns.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said two people were critical while four were in a serious condition and two in a minor condition.

They have been taken to Royal North Shore, Westmead hospitals.

Fire and Rescue NSW said the boat was severely damaged and had sunk in shallow water.

They are investigating the cause of the fire.

Eight people have suffered burns after a boat exploded on the Hawkesbury River on Sunday. Photo: ABC News

