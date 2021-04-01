News Aung San Suu Kyi, Australian adviser Sean Turnell charged for violating secrets


Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged along with four of her allies with violating the country’s colonial-era official secrets act, her chief lawyer says.

Ms Suu Kyi, three of her deposed cabinet ministers and her detained Australian economic adviser, Sean Turnell, were charged a week ago in a Yangon court, Khin Maung Zaw told Reuters by phone, adding he learned of the new charge two days ago.

Ms Suu Kyi has been detained since a February 1 coup and is also charged with violating coronavirus protocols, illegally possessing two-way radios and has been accused by the ruling military council of bribery.

Mr Turnell’s wife said in early March the ordeal has been “terrifying” but she was comforted to learn guards are treating him well.

Sean Turnell (right) with toppled Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Photo: Facebook

Ha Vu confirmed her Sydney academic husband had spoken to her and the Australian embassy.

Professor Turnell was taken away by security forces on February 6, five days after Ms Suu Kyi was overthrown and detained.

“As many of you might have been aware, my husband, Sean Turnell, has been detained in Myanmar for just over 4 weeks,” Ha Vu wrote.

“During this time, Sean was allowed, first, to talk to the Australian Embassy in Yangon via a zoom call, and, two weeks after that, to me over the phone.

“Both times, he said he has been treated very well. The officers and policemen he was engaging with were very polite and respectful to him.”

Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar Sean Turnell
