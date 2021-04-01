Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged along with four of her allies with violating the country’s colonial-era official secrets act, her chief lawyer says.

Ms Suu Kyi, three of her deposed cabinet ministers and her detained Australian economic adviser, Sean Turnell, were charged a week ago in a Yangon court, Khin Maung Zaw told Reuters by phone, adding he learned of the new charge two days ago.

Ms Suu Kyi has been detained since a February 1 coup and is also charged with violating coronavirus protocols, illegally possessing two-way radios and has been accused by the ruling military council of bribery.

Mr Turnell’s wife said in early March the ordeal has been “terrifying” but she was comforted to learn guards are treating him well.

Ha Vu confirmed her Sydney academic husband had spoken to her and the Australian embassy.

Professor Turnell was taken away by security forces on February 6, five days after Ms Suu Kyi was overthrown and detained.

“As many of you might have been aware, my husband, Sean Turnell, has been detained in Myanmar for just over 4 weeks,” Ha Vu wrote.

Two military-owned supermarkets burn down while Yangon is under curfew Both affected shopping centres, Ruby Mart and Gandamar Wholesale, are owned by a subsidiary of military conglomerate MEHL. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar https://t.co/keCwG6xbd8 — Myanmar Now (@Myanmar_Now_Eng) April 1, 2021

“During this time, Sean was allowed, first, to talk to the Australian Embassy in Yangon via a zoom call, and, two weeks after that, to me over the phone.

“Both times, he said he has been treated very well. The officers and policemen he was engaging with were very polite and respectful to him.”