Australian coach Joe Montemurro to leave Arsenal at season’s end

The Australian head coach of English women’s soccer club Arsenal, Joe Montemurro, is to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 51-year-old Victorian has been in the job since November 2017 and guided the Gunners to the 2018-19 Women’s Super League title.

His tenure has also included winning the Continental League Cup in 2018, and he currently coaches Matildas Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Lydia Williams at the north London club.

Arsenal said in a statement on its official website that Montemurro, whose side is currently fourth in the WSL table, has “decided to take a professional break to recharge and dedicate more time to spending with his family”.

“My three-and-a-half years at Arsenal have been an adventure, the highlight of my coaching career,” said Montemurro, who has previously coached the W-League teams at Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City.

“I have had the opportunity to work with and learn from some of the best in the industry on and off the pitch.

“This has been the hardest professional decision of my life, as I absolutely love this job and this club, the club I have supported all my life.

“I’m hugely grateful to the club for their unrelenting support during my time here and in understanding and respecting my decision.

“I’ve had a fantastic time here at Arsenal and I am proud of what we have achieved.

“My focus now is helping the team to complete the season strongly and finishing as high as possible in the WSL, leaving the club in good shape for the future.”