Easter last year was one we won’t forget soon – and not necessarily for the right reasons.

We had never spent this time of year so distant from family and friends, consigned to our homes, away from places of worship and those we love.

As an essential worker, the Easter Bunny had to be given an eggs-emption to enter the country and do the chocolate rounds.

This year, a snap lockdown in Brisbane threatens to leave many families separated.

Lucky households in other parts of the country will be reunited.

For many families, this time is steeped in tradition – fish on Friday, chocolate on Sunday, and church in between.

Lots of Australians embrace the last long weekend before winter and squeeze in a final camping trip to the beach.

And many more just want to spend time on the couch, embracing the literal meaning of ‘Netflix and chill’.

We want to know how you’ll be celebrating this year, what traditions you have in your family, and who is coming over.

Whatever you’re doing, and whoever it’s with – we want to hear from you.

We’ll share these heart-warming, inspiring and quirky tales over the coming days as part of our Easter special editions.

