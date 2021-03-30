Queensland confirms 10 new COVID-19 cases in ‘two distinct clusters’

Queensland health authorities have confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases overnight including six locally acquired cases, two overseas cases and a further two under investigation.

Health Minister Dr Jeannette Young said authorities were now working on two distinct clusters, the first related to a doctor at the Princess Alexandra Hospital. The second cluster is related to a nurse who worked in the COVID ward at the same hospital.

Queensland Health is now currently treating 78 active coronavirus cases.

More than 2.5 million people in Greater Brisbane woke to the first day of working from home, to the mandatory wearing of masks, home schooling their children and only leaving home for one of four reasons – grocery shopping, medical appointments, exercise and essential service jobs.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said “the good news is that these cases are linked”.

“We now believe that there are two distinct clusters. We have a cluster linked, of course, to that PA doctor … and we have a second cluster linked to the PA nurse.”

“We are keeping our fingers crossed that this current outbreak can be contained in the three days, which will allow people to go ahead and enjoy their Easter plans.

“We needed a sharp, hard lockdown. We need to do this because this is the highly infectious strain,” Ms Palaszczuk.

The seven cases announced on Monday were believed to be linked to a doctor at the Princess Alexandra Hospital on March 12.

Among those seven cases were the doctor’s sister, a Stafford man and his brother, and a Strathpine man who is friends with the Stafford man.

Two colleagues of the Strathpine man have also tested positive.

The doctor was not vaccinated when she worked one shift in the PA Hospital’s COVID-19 ward.

Ms Palaszczuk said that was “unfortunate” as 7000 people had been fully vaccinated and 41,000 had received their first dose.

The premier blamed the outbreak on the surge in active cases in state hospitals in recent weeks.

“It’s been a huge increase in workload and the number of people who are positive with COVID that are currently in our hospitals so it’s a large number,” she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said that Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young will order all state hospitals to mandate vaccination for anyone working directly with COVID-19 patients.

“That’s very good advice from Dr Young, and that strong advice we’ll get out to hospitals today,” she added.

Just two weeks ago, Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said that course of action would not be possible.

She said allowing only vaccinated health staff to treat with patients infected with coronavirus would cut the health workforce in half.

“That is not safe, that is not sensible, you can’t do that, no state’s doing that,” Ms D’Ath said on March 15.

The lockdown orders for anyone in the state who has been in the Greater Brisbane since March 20 is also causing problems outside the region.

Teacher shortage hampers students’ supervision

The number of teachers self-isolating at home have left almost 30 Gold Coast, Scenic Rim and Darling Downs state and Catholic schools without enough adults to safely supervise students.

Those schools have now closed until next week.

“Due to the impact of the greater Brisbane lock down, some schools will be closed and unable to provide supervision to students,” the Department of Education said on Tuesday.

“These schools will have contacted parents and carers. Check the school closures website for a list of affected schools.”

Easter holiday plans in disarray

Easter holiday plans are also in disarray as states and territories imposed strict border measures in response to the Brisbane cluster.

Western Australia has closed its border to the entire state of Queensland, while Tasmania, South Australia and Victoria have shut out Greater Brisbane travellers.

Anyone from Greater Brisbane must isolate and get tested upon entering the Northern Territory and the ACT.

In NSW, people who have been in the lockdown area since March 20 are now subject to the same stay-at-home restrictions as Greater Brisbane.

Tasmania, Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, the ACT and Northern Territory have all moved to restrict or outright ban incoming travel from Brisbane and the state over the growing cluster.

Queensland Health staff jabs may take ‘weeks’

Amid criticism of the vaccine’s slow rollout, Australia’s Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer Alison McMillan said Queensland Health was working hard to get the jab to healthcare workers as quickly as possible.

She conceded the task could take several more weeks.

The Morrison government is aiming for everyone who wants to have the vaccine to receive their first dose by October, far short of initial targets.

Vulnerable people in aged care are another concern across Australia but Professor McMillan said supply had now increased and 89,000 had been vaccinated.

“There is a large population of aged care residents,” she said.

“We’ll continue to see more and more done in the coming weeks, particularly now that we’ve got the domestic supply as well of the vaccine rollout both to aged care residents and aged care staff.”

More than 541,000 Australians have received their first COVID-19 vaccines, including 259,000 in the past week.

-with AAP