Trump uses wedding reception to rant against election loss, China and Iran

Donald Trump has hijacked a wedding reception with a speech about himself as he continued to baselessly claim he’d won the presidential election against Joe Biden.

“Do you miss me yet?” the former president exclaimed at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, that he had previously called his Winter White House.

Dressed in a tuxedo and standing in front of a wedding band, Mr Trump had just a few words for the happy couple John And Megan Aligot.

“You are a great and beautiful couple,” he said, only after going on about China, Iran, and the US-Mexico border, which he claimed “was the worst that anybody’s ever seen it”.

Mr Trump did not miss the opportunity on Sunday (Australian time) to talk about his election loss – or ‘win’ as he still likes to see it.

In a roughly two-minute video posted by TMZ, Mr Trump yet again claimed he got 75 million votes.

“Nobody’s ever got to that,” he said.

“They said ‘get 66 million votes sir and the election’s over’. Well, I got 75 million.

“10:30 in the evening, all of a sudden they said that’s a strange thing. Why are they closing up certain places?

After his temporary Twitter ban in January, which Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey made permanent in February, it seemed he was desperate for a platform – and any stage would do, as the wedding video showed.

But it appears Mr Trump will be making a comeback to social media with his own platform that, according to his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, “will debut in three to four months”.

“We’re going to have a platform where the president’s message of America First is going to be able to be put out to everybody,” Mr Lewandowski told conservative TV outlet Saturday Agenda.

“There’ll be an opportunity for other people to weigh in and communicate in a free format without fear of reprisal or being canceled.”

Mr Trump first revealed he was setting up his own platform in a podcast on March 22.

“I’m doing things having to do with putting our own platform out there that you’ll be hearing about soon,” he told Lisa Boothe, who also regularly appeared on Fox News.

Watch Mr Trump’s wedding speech in full below