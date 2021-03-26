Two men arrested on terrorism charges by the Australian Federal Police

Two men from Brisbane and Melbourne have been arrested by counter terrorism teams over their alleged involvement in funding a terrorist network.

The men, reportedly aged 34 and 31, were arrested in raids in Logan, outside of Brisbane, and Melbourne on Thursday night.

They have both been charged with foreign incursion-related offences and are due to face court on Friday morning.

“The men are alleged to have played senior roles in a south-east Queensland-based syndicate who maintained religiously motivated violent extremist ideology and a desire to travel to Syria to engage in hostile activities,” the AFP said in a statement.

It is alleged the pair financially helped Queensland man Ahmed Succarieh to get to Syria in 2013, where he became Australia’s first suicide bomber to die there.

The AFP said one of the men arrested yesterday appeared in the Melbourne Magistrate’s Court and is facing extradition to Queensland, while the other man will face the Brisbane Magistrate’s Court today.

In 2016, Logan man Omar Succarieh was jailed for four-and-half years after pleading guilty to counts of foreign incursion for his role in the network.

The Islamic bookshop owner’s younger brother, Ahmed, blew himself up in a suicide attack on September 11, 2013, in the Syrian city of Deir al-Zor after leaving Australia five months earlier.

The AFP had recorded Succarieh’s cryptic conversations with his other brother Abraham, who was in Syria fighting alongside terror group Jabhat al-Nusra.

The pair described cash and quantity in the terms of “sweets” and “kilos” to arrange for Succarieh to send Abraham a total of $US43,700 in early 2014.

Succarieh also gave $7700 to an Australian-born citizen of Albanian descent and Muslim Sunni faith to travel overseas in an alleged attempt to join the fight.

Ahead of his conviction, a court heard Succarieh’s faith drove him to help those trying to establish an Islamic state in Syria.

In 2018, Queenslander Agim Kruezi was also jailed for 17 months for his role in that same extremist network.

Enraged at being prevented from doing his “religious duty” to fight in Syria, the then 21-year-old plotted to use improvised explosives in a domestic terror plot.

The plot was foiled by police, who arrested Kruezi and Succarieh in 2014.

Kruezi pleaded guilty to preparing for incursion into a foreign state and preparing or planning for a terrorist act.

-with AAP