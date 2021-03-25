Sky News host Peta Credlin has claimed former Liberal staff members hosted “gay orgies” at Parliament House and that she had tried to get rid of the man who has since filmed himself masturbating on a minister’s desk.

The former chief of staff to former Prime Minister Tony Abbott said she also knew the identities of three staffers who performed solo sex acts on desks of female MPs.

“The former minister who is alleged to have male prostitutes delivered to Parliament House … the former minister? I see you too,” she said in remarks delivered to Sky News on Wednesday night.

Credlin said she had previously fired one employee who since then has reportedly captured himself committing a solo sex act on the desk of the female politician he worked for.

Video of the man was leaked to the media after he shared it with other staffers on a Facebook Messenger group.

“He never forgave me for it … but you never heard my side of it did you?” Ms Credlin said.

While in the Leader of the Opposition’s office, she said she also “had reason to recommend” the sacking of another staff member for “lying and disloyalty”.

“When the MP cleaned out the former staffer’s desk, and the computer, that MP uncovered evidence that for many months, that staffer had regularly met with other men during the middle of the day – while the MP was in Question Time – for orgies in political offices,” she said.

“Labor staffers, not just this Coalition man, and a number of others too.”

The bombshell claims come as women across Australia continue to raise reports of inappropriate behaviour with links to politics.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he wants to improve the treatment of women.

“What I must do first is demonstrate that I am listening and that I am understanding the pain that so many Australian women are feeling,” he told parliament on Wednesday.

Mr Morrison has taken on personal responsibility for responding to a national inquiry into sexual harassment in the workplace, which has been gathering dust for more than a year.

The prime minister said his response would be released before the federal budget in May.

He also plans to raise sexual harassment laws with state and territory leaders at the next meeting of national cabinet.

The ongoing reports of poor behaviour come a week after March 4 Justice rallies were held across Australia.

-with AAP