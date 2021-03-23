A squawking parrot has interrupted the bizarre court proceedings of Eve Black, who boasted about breaching a Melbourne checkpoint in a viral video at the height of Victoria’s hard lockdown.

Ms Black, whose real name is Eugenia Limberiou, on Tuesday appeared via video link in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court where she is accused of failing to produce her licence and stating a false name and address at a separate incident in Carlton in July 2020.

The 28-year-old was on Tuesday represented in court by a “good friend” called Zev, who did not give his last name, and who claimed to be a paralegal with decades of experience.

“I’m currently not certified as a practitioner,” Zev told the court, before a loud squawking interrupted him.

“Sorry that was my parrot,” he said.

He told the court on Tuesday that Ms Black, who recently told her Instagram followers about the benefits of staying with nuns in an orthodox convent, was seeking to have the charge against her thrown out because it was “misleading and contradictory”.

“At no point did she attempt to give a false name or address,” Zev said.

On Tuesday, he asked the court for a “plea and abatement”, a term on which judicial registrar Alison Paton questioned him.

“Well, what do you mean by a plea and abatement? That’s not a term that’s available in this court,” Ms Paton said.

“What you’ve described to me in respect to the charge itself sounds to me as though Ms Limberiou is wishing to plead not guilty.”

Ms Paton told Ms Black and her friend that the case would proceed to the next stage, which involves an informal meeting with police to discuss the charges.

Court documents have revealed the dramatic moments leading up to Ms Black’s arrest at Carlton on July 29, 2020.

Shortly after 1.30pm, two police officers approached the 28-year-old’s car and asked her to produce her driver’s license.

But Ms Black allegedly took exception to the request.

“The accused refused to state her name and address and was insistent on recording the interaction on her mobile phone,” a police brief alleged.

“She was argumentative and uncooperative and wound up the window and locked the door, refusing to acknowledge or respond to police requests.”

Police say that after a number of repeated requests, they warned the 28-year-old that they would use force to arrest her, but she allegedly continued to refuse.

They then broke her driver’s side window, pulled her from the car and arrested her, and put her in the back of a police van.

Ms Black was later fined $1652 for breaching the chief health officer’s directives during the stage three lockdown.

Ms Black, who has since moved to Brisbane, spoke sparingly on Tuesday, only telling the court that she consented to Zev representing her.

He on Tuesday objected to the media getting access to official court documents, including charge sheets.

“Yeah, no consent given by Eugenia for the media to have any part of this,” he said.

“She’s copped enough by the media in the past 12 months or so since this started.

“Ms Limberiou would like to remind the court in this instance of her privacy, in accordance with the Privacy Act.”

But that was rejected by the court.

“I can indicate that the Privacy Act does not apply to court proceedings,” the judicial registrar said.

Ms Black will return to court in July.

-ABC