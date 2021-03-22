News Four killed in separate accidents in horror day on Queensland roads

Four killed in separate accidents in horror day on Queensland roads

Queensland Police are investigating after two fatal crashes on Sunday.
Four people have died in two separate crashes in Queensland in a horror day on the state’s roads.

Two young men were killed in a three-vehicle smash involving two utes and a car at Bracalba, north of Brisbane, on Sunday afternoon.

A 20-year-old man driving the car and a 22-year-old passenger both died at the scene, police said.

Police said the car was travelling in the opposite direction of the two utes on D’Aguilar Highway when they collided about 3.45pm.

Three men who were in the utes were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Less than an hour later, a collision between two cars near Bundaberg claimed the lives of two women.

A 52-year-old woman died at the scene of the crash at Kinkuna and a 32-year-old female passenger died later in hospital.

Three others including a four-year-old girl were taken to hospital after the cars collided on Goodwood Road about 4.30pm, trapping the occupants in both vehicles.

Forensic police are investigating the circumstances of both crashes.

