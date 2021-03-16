A former royal commissioner is calling on Peter Dutton to convene a meeting of state and territory police ministers to act immediately to prevent Indigenous deaths in custody, after three people died in jail in the past fortnight.

Labor senator Pat Dodson worked on the landmark Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody three decades ago.

While the exact figure on how many deaths in custody there have been since then is unknown, it is believed to be in the hundreds.

“There’s no leadership coming from the federal government,” Senator Dodson said.

“People just end up being police fodder on the streets without any real relief being brought to bear upon the situation.”

Three Indigenous people have died in custody in the past fortnight – two in Sydney and one in Melbourne.

The deaths in Sydney were revealed by the NSW Corrective Services Commissioner during budget estimates the following week.

Senator Dodson wants Home Affairs Minister Mr Dutton, whose portfolio has oversight of the Australian Federal Police, to bring together state and territory stakeholders to deal with the issue.

“Immediately each state and territory, their police officers, police ministers, head of their police departments, attorneys-general of those jurisdictions, along with Aboriginal legal services … should meet and focus on why people are dying, what can be done to address it,” Senator Dodson said.

“It makes me so cranky, but so sad that fundamental things just aren’t being addressed.”