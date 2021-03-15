Skydiver killed in WA as parachute fails

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority is investigating the death of an experienced skydiver, whose parachute failed to open properly during a competition in Western Australia over the weekend.

WA Police said the man, 30, died at the scene of Sunday’s incident at Jurien Bay, 220 kilometres north of Perth.

The ABC reported the experienced skydiver was doing a solo dive using his own equipment, and was in a state competition with friends.

His death has rocked the popular WA tourist town.

Skydive Jurien Bay had not had a fatality during the past 10 years the company had been operating.

Dandaragan Shire president Leslee Holmes said the tragedy had devastated the coastal town, the ABC reported.

“The (man) who unfortunately who lost his life was a veteran of skydiving, 6000 jumps,” she told the ABC.

“The first responders, and the (people) who had to witness this, it must be absolutely chilling,” Ms Holmes said.

“For the town of Jurien Bay and the Shire of Dandaragan, this is our premium business, we attract so many people to the town.”

Ms Holmes said she understood the man was using his own equipment.

The Australian Parachute Federation will also conduct a separate investigation.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.