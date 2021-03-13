News Greg Hunt out of hospital after infection

Greg Hunt out of hospital after infection

Greg Hunt
Greg Hunt will return to Parliament this week. Photo: AAP
Federal health minister Greg Hunt has been discharged from hospital after treatment for a bacterial infection.

Mr Hunt was hospitalised on Tuesday with cellulitis, an infection that appears as red and swollen skin and can be very painful.

He has thanked the staff who took care of him at St Vincent’s Public and Private Hospitals in Sydney.

“I particularly want to thank the nurses Paru, Neave, Sushma, Miru, Tracey and Bina, as well as my doctors David and Michael,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Hunt says he is taking a course of antibiotics and will return to Parliament on Monday.

