Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has spent the night in hospital after being admitted with a suspected infection that is not believed to be linked to his recent COVID-19 jab.

The 55-year-old was kept overnight for observation and doctors planned to give him antibiotics and fluid during his stay.

The minister’s office says he is expected to make a full recovery.

“His condition is not considered to be related to the vaccine,” the office said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

The Victorian Liberal MP, along with former prime minister Julia Gillard and Department of Health secretary Brendan Murphy, had been at a Melbourne clinic on Sunday to become some of the first Australians to receive the AstraZeneca jab.

Meanwhile, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has been moved to a specialist trauma facility as he recovers from a nasty fall.

Mr Andrews broke several ribs and damaged vertebrae when he fell on wet and slippery stairs on Tuesday morning at a Mornington Peninsula holiday rental.

The 48-year-old was expected to be transferred from Peninsula Private Hospital to the Alfred Trauma Centre in Melbourne on Tuesday evening after specialists assessed an MRI scan.

“This is a precautionary measure to ensure he has the most appropriate care available given the nature of his injuries,” a state government spokeswoman said in a statement.

“The premier and his family thank the dedicated staff at Ambulance Victoria, Peninsula and the Alfred for their professionalism and care.”

Mr Andrews plans to remain in intensive care for a few days on medical advice before providing an update on his health later in the week.

His hospitalisation comes as fellow federal ministers Christian Porter and Linda Reynolds are away on leave amid separate rape allegation scandals.

Mr Porter has taken indefinite leave after vehemently denying he raped a woman more than 30 years ago when they were both teenagers.

Ms Reynolds has been under pressure over her handling of former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins, who publicly alleged she had been sexually assaulted by a colleague in the minister’s office in 2019.

The case is now being investigated by police after Ms Higgins lodged a formal complaint.

Ms Reynolds has extended her medical leave until April 2, meaning she will miss the next sitting of parliament and a week of gruelling Senate estimates hearings.

Social Services Minister Anne Ruston said she was sure her ministerial colleague would be back as soon as her doctor gave her the green light.

“She’s in the process of having her condition stabilised by new medication. I’m sure Linda will be back at work as soon as she possibly can,” Senator Ruston said.