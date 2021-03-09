Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews taken to hospital after fall

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is in hospital undergoing X-rays after taking a fall while getting ready for work.

A government spokeswoman said Mr Andrews, 47, did not suffer a head injury but the fall on Tuesday morning was “concerning”.

Nine News reported the premier was not taken to hospital in an ambulance, and will take the rest of Tuesday off work.

Deputy Premier James Merlino replaced the premier at a scheduled Indigenous Affairs news conference in Healesville on Tuesday morning.

“He took a fall this morning as he was preparing for work, he’s in hospital getting some precautionary X-rays, no head injuries,” Mr Merlino told reporters.

“He’s fine and will be back on his feet very shortly,” he said, adding that it was a “nasty” fall.

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien posted earlier on Twitter: “Hope it’s not serious.

“Wishing Daniel a speedy recovery.”

The ABC reported Mr Andrews had been on leave since Friday for the Labour Day long weekend and was due back at work on Tuesday.

He has been premier of Victoria since 2014 and was acknowledged for his commitment to the state during last year’s COVID lockdown, fronting more than 100 daily press conferences, often at the podium for more than 90 minutes.

The premier’s absence comes as Victoria records 11 days straight of no new locally acquired coronavirus cases.

There was one confirmed case acquired overseas.

