Body of missing girl, 2, found on rural property in Queensland

A two-year-old girl has been found dead in a dam hours after she went missing from a property at Tara on Queensland’s Western Downs.

Queensland police confirmed they found Ruby Gulliver’s body in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A search had begun for the girl around 3:30pm on Monday after the toddler was not seen for half an hour.

During the search police, SES volunteers and helicopters had searched the 3600-acre property and surrounding area, also using thermal imaging equipment.

At the time nearby landowners were also asked to check their properties for the missing toddler.

On Monday, the girl’s mother, Sky Gulliver, pleaded for help on social media when her daughter was missing.

Ms Gulliver told ABC News her daughter was due to turn three next week.

Police will now prepare a report for the coroner.

-ABC