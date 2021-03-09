Health Minister Greg Hunt taken to hospital for suspected infection

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt will spend the night in hospital after being admitted with a suspected infection.

A brief statement issued by the minister’s office on Tuesday evening said the 55-year-old would be kept overnight for observation and take antibiotics and fluid during his stay.

The Victorian Liberal MP is expected to make a full recovery, and his condition is not considered to be linked to him receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

And while there will be challenges, at a time when almost 400,000 people a day are being diagnosed worldwide, we are in a strong position thanks to the tireless efforts of our medical experts and front line medical staff. Thank you to you all. pic.twitter.com/OzOdEajDFd — Greg Hunt (@GregHuntMP) March 8, 2021

It comes as fellow federal ministers Attorney-General Christian Porter and Defence Minister Linda Reynolds are away on mental health leave amid separate rape allegation scandals.

Parliament will next sit for two weeks from Monday, March 15.

The news come on the same day that Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews was being treated in intensive care after a fall at home.

Mr Andrews has several broken ribs and damaged vertebrae after ‘‘slipping and falling on wet and slippery stairs’’.

-with AAP