Man critical, several injured after Melbourne stabbing

Several people were injured and a young man is in a critical condition in hospital after a stabbing in Melbourne’s CBD.

A 19-year-old flagged down police at Southern Cross Station about 2.20am on Monday, saying he’d been stabbed at a party on Spencer Street.

He was hospitalised in a critical condition, police said.

Several other people also took themselves to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the fight at a short-term rental in an apartment complex.

One bystander told the Herald Sun newspaper he saw a large group of people congregating in the area before the alleged fight broke out.

“There were heaps, some girls, some guys,” he said.

“They were mostly young, maybe 19 or early twenties.

“I don’t know what happened but they looked to me like they were drunk.

“I’m really scared, I just live around corner. If it was among the people I saw, that’s going to be really bad.”

A crime scene has set up on Spencer Street and all traffic between Little Bourke and Bourke streets is being diverted around the scene.

Meanwhile, the ABC reported a second incident in the CBD overnight, with police called to second fight on Collins Street about 3.45am.

Two eyewitnesses, Peter and James, told the ABC they were at a city club when they saw two groups yelling at each other.

“After the yelling, they moved down the road because security was there, so they got away from them,” Peter said.

“Then someone threw a punch … and a bunch of other guys came in and then they all started hitting each other and full on it went all the way down the road around the corner.”

“It was real brutal, it was lucky the police arrived when they did,” James said.

Victoria Police said two men aged 20 and 21 were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

