Tasmania’s House of Assembly passes Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill

Assisted dying
Tasmania has passed a voluntary assisted dying bill on Thursday. Photo: Getty
Tasmania’s House of Assembly has passed a Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill, making the legislation all but certain to become law.

MPs voted 16 to 6 in favour of the legislation.

The End of Life Choices Bill’s already passed the state’s Legislative Council after being introduced there by Independent MLC Mike Gaffney last year.

However, because the lower house has amended the bill it will need another formal approval from the upper house before it can be passed into law, which is expected later this month.

It’s the fourth attempt to pass assisted dying laws through Tasmania’s Parliament.

Similar laws have been introduced in Western Australia and Victoria.

-ABC

