News ‘Very premature and unrealistic’: WHO says end to pandemic unlikely this year
Updated:

‘Very premature and unrealistic’: WHO says end to pandemic unlikely this year

Dr Michael Ryan, with WHO chief Dr Tedros in February 2020, says the pandemic will not end in 2021. Photo: AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

The World Health Organisation (WHO) believes it is unlikely the coronavirus pandemic will come to an end in the coming months.

“I think it will be very premature and unrealistic to think that we are going to finish with this virus by the end of the year,” Dr Michael Ryan, director of the WHO’s health emergencies program, said at a briefing on Tuesday.

“What we can, if we are smart, finish with is the hospitalisations and the deaths and the tragedy associated with this pandemic.”

The WHO’s focus at present was to keep transmissions as low as possible and vaccinate more and more people.

The situation regarding the delivery of vaccine doses had already improved compared to 10 weeks ago, Dr Ryan said, although there were “huge challenges” in distributing them and the virus still had the upper hand.

“If the vaccines begin to impact not only on death and not only on hospitalisation, but have a significant impact on transmission dynamics and transmission risk, then I believe we will accelerate towards controlling this pandemic,” Ryan said.

Topics:

Coronavirus WHO
Follow Us

Trending Now

Michael Gudinski
Michael Gudinski: More than the music man
‘Great psychological pain’: Japan asks China to stop COVID anal swabbing
Morrison government mulls aged-care levy to bridge funding shortfall
South Korea is a nation of cryptocurrency traders.
Man buys video clip for $US67,000, then sells it for $US6.6 million
Garry Linnell: Forget return serves, Australian athletes need to return money to taxpayers
There’s something not quite right about this video of Tom Cruise
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video