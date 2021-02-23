Swedish golfer Madelene Sagstrom has revealed she was sexually abused as a child and hopes by speaking out she may help others in the same situation deal with the trauma.

Sagstrom, who is ranked No.62 in the world, said she was abused by an adult male friend in Sweden when she was seven years old but kept it secret for 16 years.

The 28-year-old said she first shared her story in 2016 with her mentor Robert Karlsson, a former Ryder Cup player who she had met through the Swedish national team.

“For 16 years, I acted like nothing ever happened,” Sagstrom told the LPGA Tour.

“I immersed myself in golf. Golf became my saviour. And when I played well, I was OK.

This is my story. How I’ve handled trauma and grown into the person I am today. How I’ve changed the way I view myself and see my own worth. If you feel alone, please remember you’re not. We’re all in this together and there’s always light at the end of the tunnel. #DriveOn pic.twitter.com/2qfKJu89mh — Madelene sagstrom (@msagstrom) February 22, 2021

“What I didn’t realise is that I simply did not like who I was. All those years, I blamed myself. I hated myself. I despised my body and hurt myself both mentally and physically. That day haunted me.

“Telling Robert was the biggest release I’ve ever had. It’s a big reason why I won three times in 2016 and earned my LPGA Tour card. I didn’t feel like I was hiding any more.”

"It was the start of a new chapter in my life, of me feeling okay just being me. The day I shared my secret, all my walls broke down. Everything I had built up for so many years fell to the ground." None Of Us Are Alone | https://t.co/nFG6lwnXJx#DriveOn | @msagstrom — LPGA (@LPGA) February 22, 2021

Sagstrom later told her family and others around her, which she described as the “start of a new chapter” in her life.

“The day I shared my secret, all my walls broke down,” she said. “Finding my voice and courage to share my experience has taken time.

“If I touch one life by telling my story, it will all be worth it.”

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14