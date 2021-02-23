News Swedish golfer Madelene Sagstrom reveals abuse in hope of helping others

Swedish golfer Madelene Sagstrom reveals abuse in hope of helping others

Swedish golfer Madelene Sagstrom at the Women's Australian Open golf tournament in Adelaide in February 2019. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Swedish golfer Madelene Sagstrom has revealed she was sexually abused as a child and hopes by speaking out she may help others in the same situation deal with the trauma.

Sagstrom, who is ranked No.62 in the world, said she was abused by an adult male friend in Sweden when she was seven years old but kept it secret for 16 years.

The 28-year-old said she first shared her story in 2016 with her mentor Robert Karlsson, a former Ryder Cup player who she had met through the Swedish national team.

“For 16 years, I acted like nothing ever happened,” Sagstrom told the LPGA Tour.

“I immersed myself in golf. Golf became my saviour. And when I played well, I was OK.

“What I didn’t realise is that I simply did not like who I was. All those years, I blamed myself. I hated myself. I despised my body and hurt myself both mentally and physically. That day haunted me.

“Telling Robert was the biggest release I’ve ever had. It’s a big reason why I won three times in 2016 and earned my LPGA Tour card. I didn’t feel like I was hiding any more.”

Sagstrom later told her family and others around her, which she described as the “start of a new chapter” in her life.

“The day I shared my secret, all my walls broke down,” she said. “Finding my voice and courage to share my experience has taken time.

“If I touch one life by telling my story, it will all be worth it.”

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

Follow Us

Trending Now

Woody Allen Mia farrow Fylan Farrow
Allen v Farrow docuseries details dark abuse claims, as Woody denies it all
An end to vaccinations and no fluoride in the water: Could this be Craig Kelly’s new party?
Coronavirus vaccine passports: What Air New Zealand’s digital travel pass trial means
Australian wine suffers $81 million export loss amid China trade battle
Garry Linnell
Garry Linnell: The letter that showed us the true significance of space exploration
Watch: Singing tiger tries to outshine his siblings for mum’s attention
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video