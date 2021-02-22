News Charges laid after Victorian jockey’s death

Charges laid after Victorian jockey’s death

mikaela-claridge
Victoria Claridge's death stunned the racing community. Photo: Facebook
A Victorian turf club and trainer have been charged following the death of apprentice jockey Mikaela Claridge in 2019.

The 22-year-old was riding a section of Cranbourne Racecourse known as the sand trails on the morning of August 30 when she was thrown from a horse.

She died at the scene.

WorkSafe on Monday confirmed the Cranbourne Turf Club had been charged with six breaches of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

It alleges the club failed to maintain the sand trails and ensure it was safe for use.

WorkSafe also alleges the horse trainer, Saloon Park Pty Ltd, failed to ensure its employees did not ride the sand trails track in the dark.

It has been charged with two breaches of the OHS Act.

The matter is listed for a filing hearing at Melbourne Magistrates Court on March 17.

