Police deny shots fired at Brisbane home siege

Police have denied that shots have been fired at a siege involving an armed man, a woman and possibly a boy at a home in southern Brisbane.

The stand-off began at the duplex near Banoon train station at Sunnybank about 11am on Thursday.

The armed man is understood to be related to the woman he’s holding but police won’t confirm reports he’s also holding a five-year-old boy.

Cracks and bangs were heard in the area on Friday morning, with some media reporting the sounds as possible gunshots.

Police say those reports of shots being fired are incorrect.

“A series of loud noises heard in the area are from an unknown origin and are not related to this incident,” police said

Heavily armed officers in camoflage outfits and helmets were manning barricades around the area they have cordoned off on Friday morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were also on standby as negotiations with the man continued.

On Thursday, Acting Inspector Mick Ackery would give little detail about what weapon the man has and who is inside the house.

He said the man was known to police, and they had attended the property earlier on Thursday before the incident occurred.

Acting Inspector Ackery said it was a “fluid and dynamic” situation and police were working to reach a peaceful resolution.

It is understood that officers were trying to communicate with those inside on Friday morning, through a loud speaker.

An emergency declaration has been made and Dyson Avenue, Keats Street and Beenleigh Road have been cordoned off.

Police, the tactical crime squad, detectives and other specialist groups are on the scene assisting with the situation.

