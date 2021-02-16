Three dead including US contractor after rockets strike near US base in Iraq

Rockets have struck outside Irbil international airport near where US forces are based in northern Iraq, killing one US-led coalition contractor and wounding at least eight people.

At least three rockets hit areas between the civilian airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdish-run region and the nearby base hosting US troops at 9:30pm on Monday.

No one immediately claimed responsibility.

One civilian contractor with the coalition was killed and five others wounded. One US service member was also injured.

At least two civilians were also wounded and material damage was caused to cars and other property, security officials said, without providing more details.

A statement from Kurdistan’s interior ministry said “several people” had been injured based on a preliminary investigation.

The rockets were launched from an area south of Irbil near the border with Kirkuk province and fell on some residential areas close to the airport.

Iraqi President Barham Saleh condemned the attack, saying in a statement posted online that it marked a “dangerous escalation”.

Kurdish authorities cautioned Irbil residents to stay away from areas that were targeted and remain in their homes, according to a statement from the interior ministry.

Attacks targeting Irbil airport are rare. Monday’s attack was the first to strike the area in five months.