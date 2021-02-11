Residents of a tiny island off Australia’s east coast are waking up to news that they are in the path of a tsunami generated from an overnight earthquake.

New Zealand authorities are also urging residents along its northern coast to avoid beaches and shore areas.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said people on Lord Howe Island, off the coast of New South Wales, should stay away from beaches.

There was a threat of “dangerous rips, waves and strong ocean currents” on Thursday morning.

“The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre is advising people on Lord Howe Island to stay away from the island’s beach and the immediate water’s edge,” a BOM alert at 4am read.

“At this stage no evacuations are required at Lord Howe Island and no impact is expected for the Australian mainland.”

The New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency said people should get out of the water, off beaches and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries in areas from Ahipara to Bay of Islands, Great Barrier Island and from Matata to Tolaga Bay.

“We expect New Zealand coastal areas to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore,” the agency said in a statement.

Geoscience Australia said the 7.6 magnitude quake’s epicentre was about 400km east of Tadine, New Caledonia, and was at a depth of 54km.

The quake, at 12.20am AEDT on Thursday, followed at least three other tremors in the region with magnitudes ranging from 6.0 to 6.2 in a span of just over an hour.

“Some tsunami waves of under 40 centimetres have been observed at Norfolk Island, Port Villa and Fiji,” the BOM alert said.

“People in areas with threat of land inundation and flooding are strongly advised by emergency authorities to go to higher ground or at least one kilometre inland,” the JATWC bulletin advised.

The US Tsunami Warning System said a tsunami watch was in effect for American Samoa and that there was potential for tsunamis in other regions including Vanuatu, Fiji and New Zealand.

Waves reaching up to a level of 1 metre above the normal tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu, Fiji and New Zealand, it added.

-with AAP