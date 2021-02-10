Daniel Andrews has cancelled a planned increase in international arrivals to Victoria after more COVID cases leaked out of the state’s hotel quarantine, saying his government would have “no tolerance for risk” of new strains of the virus.

Victoria had been due to boost its arrivals cap by 200 from Monday.

But now an entire quarantine hotel has been closed for deep-cleaning, with Mr Andrews cancelling the scheduled increase until more is known about “hyper-infectious” virus variants from South Africa and Britain.

“We all have to acknowledge that quarantine and the public health response today must be, by necessity, different than it was a month ago or six months ago,” the Victorian Premier said in Melbourne on Wednesday.

“Because the enemy we are confronting is different than it was a month ago or six months ago.”

The national cabinet agreed just last Friday that NSW, Queensland, South Australia and Victoria would gradually increase their international arrivals and hotel quarantine caps from February 15. The premiers and Prime Minister Scott Morrison had “reaffirmed a shared priority to supporting Australians to return home”.

Victoria had been due to raise its limit from 1120 to 1310 arrivals a week, but that has been scuppered by the hotel quarantine leaks. Two workers at Melbourne Airport’s Holiday Inn tested positive for coronavirus this week, as well as a guest who recently completed a fortnight’s quarantine.

Mr Andrews said the cases have been linked to the British strain of the virus, which is believed to be more transmissible.

“These are highly infectious, hyper-infectious, and it is a very significant cause for concern, not just for us but for every government and public health officials across the country,” he said.

“This is a wicked enemy, made more challenging by the fact that it is changing, it is a moving target.”

Mr Andrews said the new strains worried Victorian authorities, and he wanted “to get to the bottom of what’s going on” before allowing more international travellers in.

“We believe it is appropriate to have a very low tolerance, or perhaps no tolerance for risk, particularly risks that you don’t quite understand,” he said.

“We are not taking any risks that would see us have to get to a situation where we ask Victorians to deal with other restrictions. Victorians have given a lot, and I’d just won’t run the risk until we know and understand exactly the nature of the challenge that this changing virus presents to us.”

The Premier said he had informed Mr Morrison of his decision. The New Daily has contacted the PM’s office for comment.

Other concerns have been raised about the new virus strains, including whether the AstraZeneca vaccine will be effective against them; and whether they may have a longer incubation period and require different testing regimes.

Andrews defends hotel quarantine

Only on Tuesday, Mr Andrews boasted of Victoria having “higher standards” of hotel quarantine than NSW, meaning his state wouldn’t ever accept the same number of arrivals as its northern neighbour.

Just hours later, two infections were announced in a special 4.30pm press conference.

“I am very confident we have a system that is worthy of being copied by others. It’s not about boasting, it’s a fact,” Mr Andrews had said on Tuesday.

“If it were anything other than one of the best systems … then I doubt very much any first ministers across the country would have agreed to copy it.”

On Wednesday, Mr Andrews again backed his state’s system, stressing factors such as hotel workers not being allowed to have second jobs, and a ban on private contractors.

“We are ripping up carpet, for heaven’s sake, and replacing it with vinyl. We test everybody every day, we test them on the days off … and still, this wicked and changing enemy can be a step ahead of you.”

On Tuesday, chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly said Australia’s hotel quarantine program had catered for 211,000 people. He said it was “very good” but “of course” improvements could be made.

To that end, he said the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee would conduct an end-to-end review of quarantine arrangements.

“The AHPPC, the committee of chief health officers that I chair, have been given the task to relook at everything that we’re doing from end to end,” Professor Kelly said.

“We continue to look at the way that people are transported to quarantine hotels, we’re continuing to look to the procedures and the systems and the safety of our quarantine hotels.”

Another component could be a ‘day 16’ test for arrivals to Australia, following a concerning case in NSW where a returned traveller tested positive days after leaving quarantine.