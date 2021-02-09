News Two teens charged after alleged stabbing in Melbourne’s CBD
Updated:

Two teens charged after alleged stabbing in Melbourne’s CBD

Melbourne stabbing
Victoria Police charged the teenagers after a man was taken to hospital with serious stab wounds after an incident in Melbourne's CBD. Photo: Twitter
Two teenagers have been charged after a man was allegedly stabbed in the Melbourne CBD.

A 40-year-old from Eltham was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was allegedly stabbed several times on Monday night, Victoria Police said.

Radio 3AW reported police were told there was an alleged altercation between a group of people on Elizabeth Street, near Flinders Street Station, shortly before 9.30pm.

Three teenagers were arrested shortly after and two of them were charged.

A 15-year-old Melton boy was charged with intentionally cause serious injury and other assault-related offences, affray, committing an indictable offence while on bail, weapon offences and possessing cannabis.

He was due to appear in a children’s court on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old boy from Tullamarine was charged with affray and weapon offences and was bailed to appear before a children’s court at a later date.

A 15-year-old from Heidelberg Heights was released pending further inquiries.

