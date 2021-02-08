Victoria reports new hotel worker coronavirus case

Victoria’s list of COVID-19 exposure sites has grown after a hotel quarantine worker at Melbourne Airport tested positive for the coronavirus.

The midnight alert by Victoria’s Health Department brings an end to Victoria’s streak of no new coronavirus cases for four days following the positive test of a worker at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Melbourne.

Public health teams are racing to contact close contacts of an authorised officer at Melbourne Airport’s Holiday Inn, which houses COVID-positive people and returned travellers.

The infected person, believed to be a woman, initially returned a negative result after being tested at the end of her shift on Thursday.

The woman returned to the job on Sunday and worked that morning before developing symptoms. She was then tested again, returning a positive result.

Marciano’s Cakes in Maidstone, Dan Murphy’s in Sunshine and Off Ya Tree Watergardens in Taylors Lakes were identified as exposure sites early on Monday.

Holiday Inn Airport workers and other primary close contacts have been told to immediately isolate, get tested and remain isolated for 14 days.

It came as thousands of tennis fans were expected at Melbourne Park for the opening day of the Australian Open on Monday.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed no new cases have been detected among a Grand Hyatt hotel quarantine worker’s close contacts since he tested positive on Wednesday.

NSW health alert

In NSW, the government has issued a precautionary health alert for several sites in Wollongong and south-eastern Sydney after a returned traveller tested positive following their 14-day hotel quarantine.

Shops, a cafe and a hotel are among the venues where those who visited about the same time should get tested immediately and self-isolate, NSW Health said on Sunday night.

The person tested positive on their 16th day after arriving in Australia, having returned two negative tests during their 14-day quarantine, the department said.

“Test results indicate that the person has a low level of infection and their household contacts have returned negative results to date.

“Investigations to date suggest the infection was likely acquired overseas and there is no indication at this stage that there was transmission in the hotel quarantine setting.”

Close contacts of the case are in self-isolation and are not associated with the venues of concern, NSW Health said.

Back to school

Schools in Perth will resume on Monday after last week’s lockdown, with mandatory masks for secondary students.

The precaution is part of transition arrangements for Perth and the neighbouring Peel district after the five-day lockdown, sparked by a coronavirus case in a quarantine guard.

Authorities have so far identified 528 people linked in some way to the guard, who unwittingly roamed the streets of Perth while infectious.

Of those, 522 have tested negative with the remainder still waiting for their results.

A range of restrictions will remain in place in Perth and Peel until at least Sunday.

Residents must continue to wear masks while outside their homes except for during vigorous outdoor exercise.

A 20-person limit applies to private indoor gatherings, while a four-square-metre rule and a cap of 150 applies to hospitality venues, shops and weddings.

Restaurants, pubs and bars can have only seated service and all non-essential travel in and out of the restricted zone is banned.

Western Australia will also retain border restrictions for NSW and Victoria.

Travellers from those regions are required to isolate for 14 days and present for a coronavirus test on day 11.

-with AAP