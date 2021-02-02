News McDonald’s to pay staff to get vaccinated

McDonald’s to pay staff to get vaccinated

mcdonalds
McDonalds joins other companies including Dollar General, Aldi, Trader Joe's and Darden Restaurants that have offered similar incentives. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

McDonald’s plans to give US employees four hours of bonus pay to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the first major fast food employer to announce incentives to encourage inoculation.

The incentive is available to crew at corporate-owned McDonald’s in the US. About five per cent of McDonald’s 14,000 US restaurants are corporate-owned.

Corporate employees who get vaccinated will get four hours added to their bank of paid time off.

Other companies have announced similar perks.

Dollar General, Aldi, Trader Joe’s and Darden Restaurants, owner of Olive Garden, are offering workers four hours of pay to get the two shots to achieve the best protection.

Instacart has offered a $US25 ($32) bonus for its shoppers and drivers.

McDonald’s, like most companies, does not plan to make vaccination mandatory.

The world’s largest burger chain has come under fire from activists over working conditions during the pandemic that they say has made employees vulnerable to infection.

The company said it had implemented numerous safety standards including wellness checks, protective barriers and ample masks and personal protective equipment.

-AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

Thousands rally behind the binman fired for decapitating a little boy’s snowman
For Scott Morrison, it’s a year of risk, truth and consequence
The next GameStop? Silver price jumps to eight-year high thanks to retail traders on Reddit
Publisher Eric Beecher tells Senate panel Facebook, Google aren’t ‘stealing’ news content
Death of the Vegemite sandwich? Schools providing lunch a good idea, says research
Meet Clubhouse, the voice-only social media app setting the internet abuzz
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video