Body of missing snorkler found off Melbourne beach

The body of a woman has been found after she went missing in the water near the pier at Altona beach in Melbourne’s west.

A widespread aerial and sea search for the woman, 20, began after she was reported missing while snorkling with friends about 11.15am on Saturday.

Victoria Police have confirmed that a body was found by the search and rescue squad at 10.30am on Monday.

Saturday’s search involved local law enforcement, water police, specialist divers and a police helicopter.

It continues Victoria’s worst period on record for drowning deaths, with 43 fatalities since last July, and eight this year.

On January 20, a woman died and another five people were taken to hospital after an ocean rescue south of Melbourne on the Mornington Peninsular.

On January 23, one man died and another two were rescued from a dangerous, unpatrolled beach on the Bellarine Peninsular at Barwon Heads.

Police said the man, 56, was a local who was swimming with two children at Thirteenth Beach.

In the second incident, a man died after the vessel he was in overturned in waters off Anglesea on Saturday afternoon.

It’s believed the man was with another man on a small boat when the vessel overturned.

The second man made it back to shore and raised the alarm.

The first man, a 58-year-old, was located by lifesavers, who attempted to revive him but he died at the scene.