Captain Tom Moore, 100, in hospital with coronavirus

Captain Tom Moore, who was knighted by the Queen after raising millions of pounds for Britain’s National Health Service, has been admitted to hospital after contracting the coronavirus.

The 100-year-old World War Two veteran tested positive for COVID-19 last week and had been suffering from pneumonia, his daughter Hannah said.

He was taken to hospital on Sunday after needing additional help with his breathing, she added.

The British veteran caught the public’s imagination in April when he decided to walk 100 laps of his 25-metre long garden as part of a fundraiser for the NHS.

Sir Tom was awarded a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth after raising 33 million pounds ($A59 million) for the country’s healthcare workers.

He broke two Guinness world records and went on to score a No.1 single with his version of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

“I wanted to update everybody that today … my father was admitted to hospital,” Hannah said on Twitter.

“Over the last few weeks he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for COVID-19.

“He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU (intensive care unit),” she said.

Hannah said Sir Tom had been receiving “remarkable” medical care in the past few weeks.

She said the family knew the staff at Bedford Hospital in the English town of Bedford would do all they could to make him comfortable and “hopefully return home as soon as possible”.

