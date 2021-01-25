Traffic chaos after large truck fire closes lanes on Melbourne freeway

Both lanes of a major Melbourne freeway are closed after a large truck carrying toilet paper caught fire, prompting smoke warnings for surrounding suburbs.

A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said about 26 firefighters were called to the incident 15km east of Melbourne’s CBD, which included spot fires on the nearby median strips.

The Eastern freeway is closed in both directions between Doncaster Road and Tram Road after the fire broke out shortly before 11am.

One passerby filmed the incident unfold, describing the truck “exploding into flames” on the Eastern Freeway near the Elgar Rd exit.

“I saw this while passing by and hope no one is hurt. The fire is now out but traffic is banked up on the city-bound lane.

“A terrible incident on a 40c day,” he wrote.

The truck was believed to have been carrying toilet paper, which caused a significant amount of smoke.

There were no reported injuries and emergency services have been on the scene directing traffic.

The outbound lanes remain closed and traffic is reportedly banked up for several kilometres back towards the city.

Authorities say there is no threat to nearby communities, but those sensitive to smoke in Balwyn North, Box Hill North, Doncaster, Mont Albert North and Box Hill have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed to prevent smoke entering the home.

More to come.