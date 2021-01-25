News Plane crash kills four players, president of Brazilian soccer club
Updated:

Plane crash kills four players, president of Brazilian soccer club

Brazil plane crash
Tocantins State Firefighters in the area where a plane crashed near Palmas, Tocantins state, central Brazil on January 24. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

The president and four players of a Brazilian soccer club have died in a plane crash in the northern state of Tocantins.

In a statement on Monday (AEDT), fourth-tier club Palmas said the plane suddenly plunged to the ground at the end of the runway while on take-off.

The players were on their way to Goiania, in the central region of the country, to play a match against Vila Nova.

The victims were identified as president Lucas Meira and players Lucas Praxedes, Guilherme Noe, Ranule and Marcus Molinari, as well as the pilot.

There were no survivors, the club said.

Palmas Futebol e Regatas was founded in 1997 and plays in Brazil’s fourth division.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

-with AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

australian open novak djokovic
Victoria records six new COVID cases in quarantine, no local infections
pfizer vaccine trial us
Pfizer COVID vaccine approved, Australian vaccinations to begin in weeks
The rise and rise of Aldi: Two decades that changed supermarket shopping in Australia
‘We’re getting left behind’: Young people suffer under coronavirus two-track recovery
beer-goggles-night-out
Beer goggles: Research finds most people don’t know how drunk they, or their friends, really are
Larry Hackett: Republican establishment and Trump loyalists go head to head in prizefight
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video