Philip Wilson, former Catholic Archbishop of Adelaide, dies aged 70

Former Catholic Archbishop of Adelaide Philip Wilson has died aged 70.

Archbishop of Brisbane Mark Coleridge said on Twitter that Emeritus Archbishop Wilson had died unexpectedly on Sunday afternoon.

In 2018, Emeritus Archbishop Wilson became the highest-ranking Catholic in the world to be convicted with concealing child sex abuse, over pedophile priest Jim Fletcher’s crimes in the Hunter Valley in the 1970s.

That conviction led him to resign but it was later quashed on appeal, with a court finding there were doubts the archbishop had been told about the abuse.

The Australian Catholic Bishops Conference said Emeritus Archbishop Wilson had also served as the Bishop of Wollongong and as the president of the bishops’ conference.

Church leaders paid tribute to Emeritus Archbishop Wilson, with Archbishop Coleridge saying he was “a true man of the Church and a good friend who suffered greatly”.