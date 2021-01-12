News Indonesian Navy divers find Sriwijaya Air plane’s black box in Java Sea
Updated:

Indonesian Navy divers find Sriwijaya Air plane’s black box in Java Sea

Indonesian Navy personnel move a plastic container carrying a black box from the crashed Sriwijaya Air plane on Tuesday. Photo: EPA
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor have recovered a “black box” from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board.

The recovery of the device is expected to help investigators determine what caused the Boeing 737-500 plane to nosedive into the ocean shortly after take-off from Jakarta on Saturday.

TV stations on Tuesday showed divers on an inflatable vessel with a large white container containing the black box.

It was unclear whether the device was the plane’s flight data or cockpit voice recorder.

It is to be handed over to the National Transportation Safety Committee, which is overseeing the crash investigation.

A navy ship earlier picked up intense pings being emitted from the boxes, which officials said were buried in the seabed under tons of sharp objects in the wreckage.

Follow Us

Trending Now

donald trump
Trump declares emergency as FBI warns of more violence ahead of presidential inauguration
Florida manatee found with name ‘Trump’ carved into its back
Fresh fire fears as summer starts to sizzle across SE Australia
gorillas
Two US gorillas test positive for COVID-19
lost dogs gun robber
‘Where are the cats?’: Bizarre hold-up at animal shelter
woman body st kilda
Woman’s body found in suburban Melbourne park
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video