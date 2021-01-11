The partner of the hotel cleaner who tested positive for the UK variant of coronavirus earlier this month, has also tested positive for COVID-19, but Queensland Health says it will not impact the easing of lockdown restrictions in Greater Brisbane.

The region was plunged into lockdown on Friday, following the cleaner’s case.

Restrictions were eased at 6pm on Monday.

Queensland chief health officer Jeannette Young said the woman’s partner had been in quarantine since January 7, and had undergone two tests, one of which returned a positive result on Monday.

“Genome sequencing is under way, however it’s likely to be the UK variant,” she said.

“We are determining the man’s potential infectious period and contact tracing is under way.

“We usually do not report any new cases until the next reporting period, however I wanted to stress again the importance of anyone, no matter where they are in the state, to come forward for testing if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 whatsoever.”

Dr Young said the recent case highlighted the importance of the Greater Brisbane lockdown.

“This is a really important reminder to follow the advice we’ve been giving – socially distance, wear a mask when required and get tested if you have symptoms,” she said.

Contact tracing locations

Queensland Health recently updated its contact tracing site with three new locations, urging anyone who visited them to immediately get tested:

Nextra Sunnybank Hills Newsagent on January 5 between 8am and 8.15am

Bunnings Warehouse in Acacia Ridge on January 5 between 2pm and 2.40pm

Sunnybank Cellars on Hellawell Road, Sunnybank Hills, between 2.05pm and 2.15pm.

Dr Young reiterated the need for anyone who visited these locations to also get tested:

Coles Sunnybank Hills Shoppingtown on January 5 between 7.30am and 8am

Woolworths Calamvale North on January 3 between 11am and noon

Nextra Sunnybank Hills Newsagent Sunnybank Hills on January 5 between 8am and 8.15am.

“We are also asking those people to come forward for testing regardless of whether they have symptoms or not,” she said.

“Critically, even if a negative test result is received, please continue to monitor for symptoms and get retested if necessary.”

A 24-hour testing clinic has been established at Eight Mile Plains Community Health Centre, on 51 McKechnie Drive, Eight Mile Plains.

