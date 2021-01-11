News Mystery as Aussie surfer found dead on a Bali beach
Bali’s surf beaches, such as Kuta in July, attract many foreigners and locals. Photo: EPA
An Australian man has been found dead on a popular surf beach in Bali.

Authorities in Bali say the man was found lying face down under some stairs leading to Suluban Beach, South Kuta on Sunday morning.

The 50-year-old is believed to have been from Perth but had been living in Bali for most of the past decade.

He has been named as Taras Mulik.

The cause of his death is not yet known.

Pecatu beach lifeguard supervisor, Wayan Somer, told AAP the Australian was found by a surfer heading to surf about 8.30am on Sunday.

“We immediately co-ordinated with the village’s COVID task force and police. The victim was evacuated by lifeguards and the team and taken to hospital,” Wayan said.

“We knew the victim … he rents a house not far from the area.”

Wayan said he did not know the cause of death, saying the man was bleeding from the mouth and his chest was blue.

A local, Imam Wahyudi, said he had recognised the man as someone he knew from the area.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement it was providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian man who died in Bali.

