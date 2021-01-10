News ‘No excuse’: Golf star Justin Thomas apologises after homophobic slur
Updated:

‘No excuse’: Golf star Justin Thomas apologises after homophobic slur

Justin Thomas waits to hit at the Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii. Photo: AP/Matthew Thayer
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

World No.3 Justin Thomas said he was deeply apologetic after using a homophobic slur during the third round of the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Thomas, the defending champion at the $US6.7 million event, missed a five-foot (1.5 metres) putt on the fourth hole after which he uttered the slur that was picked up by a television microphone.

“There’s just no excuse,” the 27-year-old American told Golf Channel.

“There’s absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It’s terrible. It’s not the kind of person that I am.

“I need to do better. I deeply apologise to anyone and everybody who I offended and I’ll be better because of it.”

Thomas fired an eagle and six birdies on Saturday for a five-under 68.

He heads into the final final round in a tie for fifth place at 17 under, four shots behind leaders Ryan Palmer and Harris English.

Follow Us

Trending Now

Victorian coronavirus exposure site pubs take contact tracing into their own hands
Coronavirus travel: Questions remain as Qantas reopens bookings for UK, US flights
Queen and Duke ‘set example’ by getting vaccinated
The Clintons moving van arrives at the White House from Little Rock, January 20, 1993.
As Trump snubs the Inauguration, a frantic White House will remove all hints he was ever there
‘Ship is sinking’: Growing calls to oust Donald Trump as allies condemn president
Racy or racist? Why everyone is obsessed with Netflix’s new hit, Bridgerton
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video