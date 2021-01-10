News COVID-19 outbreak grows south of Beijing in Hebei province
Updated:

COVID-19 outbreak grows south of Beijing in Hebei province

A man checks his phone in Shanghai as Shijiazhuang and Xingtai are locked down after a spike in COVID-19 cases. Photo: EPA
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

More than 380 people have tested positive in a growing COVID-19 outbreak south of Beijing in China’s Hebei province.

Hebei health authorities said that 40 new cases had been confirmed on Sunday morning, bringing the total to 223.

Another 161 people tested positive but showed no symptoms.

China does not include such asymptomatic cases in its official tally.

The outbreak has raised particular concern because Hebei borders the nation’s capital.

Travel between the two has been restricted, with workers from Hebei having to show proof of employment in Beijing to enter the city.

Almost all the cases are in Shijuazhuang, the provincial capital, which is about 260 kilometres south-west of Beijing.

A handful have also been found in Xingtai city, 110 kilometres farther south.

Both cities have conducted mass testing of millions of residents, suspended public transportation and taxis, and restricted residents to their communities or villages for one week.

Earlier on Sunday, China’s National Health Commission reported that 69 new cases had been confirmed nationwide the previous day, most of them in Hebei. The others included 21 people who had arrived recently from overseas.

Beijing had one new case, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 32 in a smaller outbreak that surfaced about three weeks ago.

Almost all the cases have been in Shunyi in the city’s north-eastern suburbs.

Follow Us

Trending Now

The Clintons moving van arrives at the White House from Little Rock, January 20, 1993.
As Trump snubs the Inauguration, a frantic White House will remove all hints he was ever there
‘Ship is sinking’: Growing calls to oust Donald Trump as allies condemn president
A medic takes a nasal swab from a driver at a drive-through testing centre for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Sydney
A national centre for disease control would cure COVID bungles, doctors say
Victorian coronavirus exposure site pubs take contact tracing into their own hands
No survivors: Indonesian searchers locate wreckage of death-plunge jetliner
house-prices-2021
Australia’s property market defied pandemic predictions. This is how it’s tipped to fare in 2021
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video