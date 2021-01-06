A father has made an emotional visit to the scene of an alleged hit and run that killed his two sons near Dubbo in the NSW central west.

Warning: This story contains images of Indigenous people who have died.

Joseph Shorey looked distraught and was comforted at the scene following the death of sons Shane, 7, and Sheldon, 6.

“I’m just totally shattered and heartbroken,” he said.

“It’s like a big nightmare.

“I don’t wish this upon anyone … the pain I’m feeling.”

Unlicensed driver Jacob Donn has been charged with numerous “serious” offences after hitting five people with a car on Tuesday afternoon.

The 25-year-old Wellington man was arrested after the crash, which resulted in a woman, aged 34, and four boys aged six, seven, nine and 10 being taken to hospital.

Shane and Sheldon Shorey later died.

Mr Shorey said he last saw his sons on Monday when they arrived in Dubbo to spend a few weeks with their mother and grandparents.

“[It was] cuddles, kisses, love you Dad. See you on the 17th.”

The boys lived with Mr Shorey in Emerald in central Queensland.

The woman, the mother of the dead boys, was flown to Sydney’s Westmead Hospital and is now in a stable condition.

The 10-year-old boy sustained serious leg injuries and was flown to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead where he underwent surgery.

The nine-year-old boy sustained minor injuries and was taken to Orange Base Hospital but has since been released.

Mr Shorey described Shane and Sheldon as “cheeky, loveable, sporty, showoffs”.

Shane was due to turn eight on Friday.

‘Worst thing to happen in years’

A man this morning choked back tears describing the aftermath of the incident.

Larry Jones witnessed paramedics working to free the victims from beneath the car in Warne Street, Wellington.

“I heard a big bang, I come out and [see] the car, got a little kid under the car,” he said.

A tearful Mr Jones said the incident was “shocking”.

Another local, Stefan Carr, was sitting on Warne Street when he said he heard the car approaching.

“It sounded like it hit one of the cars, but it wasn’t one of the cars that got hit, it was the kids,” he said.

Mr Carr described hearing screaming and yelling in the aftermath as he called the paramedics.

“This is the worst thing to happen around here in quite some years,” he said.

“It takes a split second to take a life and look at how many went yesterday.”

Police have been told the woman and four boys were walking along the grass on the side of the road when they were struck about 4.30pm.

Emergency services arrived on the scene, described as “horrific”, shortly after 4.30pm.

Thirteen ambulance crews were dispatched along with four specialist medical teams who arrived via helicopter.

Mr Donn was found at a home at Elizabeth Street, Wellington just after 8.40pm on Tuesday.

Police allege he attempted to run from police and following a short foot pursuit he was arrested in a laneway behind the home.

He was taken to Dubbo Hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing before being taken to Dubbo Police Station.

Mr Donn has been refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Thursday.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers.

–ABC