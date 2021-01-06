News Police launch murder investigation after man’s body found in home on Brisbane’s bayside
Updated:

Police launch murder investigation after man’s body found in home on Brisbane’s bayside

The man's body was found in a bedroom of a home in Wynnum and a crime scene has been declared. Photo: ABC News
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Queensland Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in a home on Brisbane’s bayside on Wednesday afternoon.

Detective Inspector Steve Hollands said officers were called to a house on Ronald Street just after midday when they received a triple-0 call from a friend of the man.

“Police attended, along with the ambulance and found a male person deceased,” he said.

“A crime scene has been declared and forensic examination is being undertaken.”

Detective Inspector Hollands said the body was found in a bedroom of the house.

“I’ve got no further details in relation to his injuries,” he said.

“It was clear to the attending officers that he was deceased and that it appeared suspicious.

“We’re suspecting the death occurred somewhere between one o’clock this morning and midday today.”

He said there were no persons of interest at this stage and no indication of drugs or alcohol.

“It does not does appear that robbery was a motive,” he said

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything in Ronald Street, or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage in the area to contact them.

ABC

Follow Us

Trending Now

never walk alone coronavirus radio
Gerry Marsden gone, but he’ll never walk alone
Australian super funds are the world laggards in disclosing investments
Chaos ahead as Donald Trump tries everything to fight election results
rural-city-house-prices
Regional house prices outstrip capitals for the first time in 16 years, but it could create problems
Vaccine doses will be delivered to Australia two months before first jabs
Already ditched your 2021 health goals? Here’s how to make them stick
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video