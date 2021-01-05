Two children dead, three injured in ‘hit and run’ crash near Dubbo

Two children have died and three other pedestrians have been injured after being hit by a car near Dubbo in the NSW central west.

Emergency services responded to calls of five people being struck by a vehicle in Warne Street at Wellington about 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Thirteen ambulance crews and four specialist medical teams via helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

NSW Police said NSW Ambulance paramedics treated an adult and four children at the scene, but two of the children later died.

The adult and two other children were transferred to hospital, with one child in a serious condition.

Police said the driver of the car left the scene before before officers arrived.

The car, which has P-plates attached to it, appears to have knocked down nearby fencing.

Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District have established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit, who are en route.

Inquiries are continuing and anyone who may have information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Superintendent Andrew Degabriel said paramedics were confronted with an “absolutely devastating” scene.

“These types of incidents are shocking for all emergency services and witnesses involved,” he said.

“It’s heartbreaking for this to happen to such a small community.”

–AB, with wires