A British judge has ruled the extradition to the United States of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was unwarranted on mental health grounds and could result in his death.

Outlining her decision that “Extradition would be oppressive by reason of Assange’s mental health”, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser told London’s Central Criminal Court on Monday she was satisfied that procedures described by the US would not prevent Assange, 49, from finding a way to commit suicide in a US supermax prison.

Acknowledging doctors’ opinions that Assange suffers from recurrent depressive disorder and is autistic, Judge Baraitser said Assange was “at a high risk of suicide and that there is a “real risk” he will be detained subject to special administrative measures in US prison, especially because intelligence community is hostile to him” Shadowproofcom managing editor Kevin Gosztola live-tweeted.

Julian #Assange has been discharged by the judge at the Old Bailey on grounds that he was too great a suicide risk if extradited to the US. This is wonderful! It's a face-saving cover for the British to justify their disgraceful political trial of #Assange on America's behalf. — John Pilger (@johnpilger) January 4, 2021

In her judgment the judge rejected many of Assange’s legal arguments, including that the charges were politically motivated and that he would not receive a fair trial in America.

Immediately after the judgment, the judge and defence teams were discussing an application for bail, with the US government expected to appeal against the decision within the designated 15-day period.

Baraitser says Assange is at high risk of suicide and that there is a "real risk" he will be detained subject to special administrative measures (SAMs) in US prison, especially because intelligence community is hostile to him — Kevin Gosztola (@kgosztola) January 4, 2021

Earlier, Judge Baraitser said Assange’s conduct went beyond that of investigative journalism, and delved into hacking when agreeing to help Chelsea Manning crack a multi-step password.

Arguing that the Townsville-born Assange was in violation of Official Secrets Act, the judge said the allegations, if proven, “would therefore amount to offences in this jurisdiction that would not be protected by his freedom of speech”.

Outlining that Assange would be tried in the US after the Extradition Act of 2003 was applied, Judge Baraitser said he would face charges including espionage over the release of secret military documents.

“It is not the UK-US Treaty that creates enforceable rights, but the Extradition Act of 2003. The act removed the bar on extraditing for political offences,” Judge Baraitser said.

Breaking: UK judge rules against extradition of Assange to US #AssangeCase — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 4, 2021

In her judgment Judge Baraitser also dismissed the allegations against UC Global related to spying on Assange in the Ecuador embassy, where he had been since 2012. She said it was inappropriate for the court to make findings of fact on evidence still being investigated in Spain.

When he was finally dragged out of the embassy in April 2019, he was jailed for breaching British bail conditions although the Swedish case against him had been dropped.

During a three-week extradition hearing in September US authorities accused Assange of 18 counts of conspiring to hack government computers and releasing vast troves of confidential military records and diplomatic cables in 2010.

In April 2010 WikiLeaks published a US military video showing a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters in Baghdad that killed a dozen people. It then released thousands of secret classified files and diplomatic cables in July and October.

Soon after Sweden sought Assange’s extradition from Britain over allegations of sex crimes.

Great news from London – Julian Assange’s extradition to US denied by UK court. US President must rule out an appeal. UK PM must release him. And Oz PM must allow him to return home a free man. Assange was always the hero, not the villain #auspol #politas #FreeAssange — Andrew Wilkie MP (@WilkieMP) January 4, 2021

If found guilty of espionage, Assange could go to prison for 30 to 40 years, his lawyers say, though prosecutors say he would face no more than 63 months in jail.

The appeal is likely to be heard at London’s High Court and the case could then go to the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court, further delaying the final outcome.

US prosecutors and Western security officials see Assange as a reckless and dangerous enemy of the state whose actions risked the lives of agents whose names were in the material.

Supporters regard him as an anti-establishment hero victimised because he exposed US wrongdoing in wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and say his prosecution is an assault on journalism and free speech.